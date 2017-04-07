28°
City Farmers Markets return to Goondoon St

Andrew Thorpe
| 7th Apr 2017 5:09 AM
FRESH PRODUCE: Mirna Rodriguez and Ale Munn at a previous City Farmers Market.
FRESH PRODUCE: Mirna Rodriguez and Ale Munn at a previous City Farmers Market.

THE CITY Farmers Markets are returning to Goondoon St tomorrow.

Local events management company KType Creative has been engaged to restart and grow the popular event for a two-year period, starting with tomorrow's launch.

Organiser Kelli Jackson said the return of the markets had generated a good deal of interest in the community.

"We've been going around and handing out courtesy notices to businesses - everyone's excited for it to come back,” she said.

"Judging from Facebook reactions as well, everyone's just jumped on it.”

More than twenty stallholders have already signed up, taking advantage of the markets' expanded focus - from purely fruits and vegetables to including "hand-made and home-made” items.

FAMILY ATMOSPHERE: The City Farmers Markets are returning to Goondoon St.
FAMILY ATMOSPHERE: The City Farmers Markets are returning to Goondoon St.

Children's entertainment will also be a feature of the revamped markets with live shows, face painting and balloon twisting to keep the kids entertained.

"We're really trying to emphasise and grow the family aspect - parents can hang out on Goondoon St, grab brekky, grab a coffee and they don't need to rush off quickly,” Kelli said.

The markets will take place on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

A section of Goondoon St from Roseberry St to Yarroon St will be closed off to traffic for each event.

Anyone wishing to sign on as a stall holder can email getitdone@ktypecreative.com.au

Gladstone Observer
