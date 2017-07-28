Citizenship saga puts Gladstone man in Senate spotlight

HE COULD BE THE ONE: Fraser Anning (left) with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Gladstone during last year's federal election campaign.

PREVIOUSLY | Dual citizenship saga

>> Greens in crisis: Key Queensland Senator resigns

>> Canavan's fate in High Court's hands after citizenship row

A GLADSTONE man could fall into a Senate seat if Senator Malcolm Roberts is found to have been ineligible at the time of his election.

Senator Roberts' legitimacy as a Senator has been called into question by revelations he may have been a dual citizen of the United Kingdom when he was elected last year.

If Senator Roberts is found to have been ineligible, Fraser Anning, who occupied the third position on the Pauline Hanson's One Nation Queensland Senate ticket, would likely be next in line to take the spot in a recount.

However, Fairfax Media has reported Mr Anning could also be ineligible for the Senate seat as bankruptcy proceedings have been filed against him.

Pauline Hanson's sister Judy Smith, would be next in line for the seat if Mr Anning were to be barred from election to the Senate.

READ MORE |

>> Citizenship saga could topple Turnbull government

According to One Nation's website, Mr Anning has spent the the past four years in Gladstone.

"Fraser and his family have lived and worked in Gladstone, in the hotel industry & also in their own businesses," the website reads.

The Observer has tried to contact Mr Anning.