25°
News

Citizenship saga puts Gladstone man in Senate spotlight

Chris Lees
| 28th Jul 2017 4:31 PM
HE COULD BE THE ONE: Fraser Anning (left) with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Gladstone during last year's federal election campaign.
HE COULD BE THE ONE: Fraser Anning (left) with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Gladstone during last year's federal election campaign. Mike Richards GLA240616PHAN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PREVIOUSLY | Dual citizenship saga

>> Greens in crisis: Key Queensland Senator resigns

>> Canavan's fate in High Court's hands after citizenship row

A GLADSTONE man could fall into a Senate seat if Senator Malcolm Roberts is found to have been ineligible at the time of his election.

Senator Roberts' legitimacy as a Senator has been called into question by revelations he may have been a dual citizen of the United Kingdom when he was elected last year.

If Senator Roberts is found to have been ineligible, Fraser Anning, who occupied the third position on the Pauline Hanson's One Nation Queensland Senate ticket, would likely be next in line to take the spot in a recount.

However, Fairfax Media has reported Mr Anning could also be ineligible for the Senate seat as bankruptcy proceedings have been filed against him.

Pauline Hanson's sister Judy Smith, would be next in line for the seat if Mr Anning were to be barred from election to the Senate.

READ MORE |

>> Citizenship saga could topple Turnbull government

According to One Nation's website, Mr Anning has spent the the past four years in Gladstone.

"Fraser and his family have lived and worked in Gladstone, in the hotel industry & also in their own businesses," the website reads.

The Observer has tried to contact Mr Anning.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  dual citizenship fraser anning judy smith malcolm roberts one nation pauline hanson pauline hanson's one nation queensland senator

UPDATE: Burn victim in 'critical condition' after explosion

UPDATE: Burn victim in 'critical condition' after explosion

A man is in a 'critical' condition after an explosion last night.

Proposed Federal Government cuts to Medicare could hit Flynn hard

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd supports after-hour care funded by Medicare for "true emergencies”.

More than 10,000 patients in Flynn could be affected by budget cuts.

Smoke and fire along main road, commuters warned to take caution

Firefighters work to extinguish a grassfire near Emu Park road.

Rural fire brigades send out warning to people travelling in area.

Gladstone woman told to wear less skimpy outfit in court

Gladstone woman told off in court for scant outfit

Local Partners

Junior rugby club promotes healthy living with Technicolour Fun Run

The event aims to raise $10,000 towards building a multi-purpose community centre in Bunting Park.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Community Donations beneficiaries announced, over $100k approved

LAND AHOY: Maritime Museum life member Errol Page and Ced Janson aboard the HMAS Gladstone. The Maritime Museum has been awarded funds by Council.

Council announces funds for local organisations.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

BUILDER&#39;S LAND LIQUIDATION SALE

Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Builders land liquidation Sale 7 quality and ready to build on allotments ... $179,000 Each

Builders land liquidation Sale 7 quality and ready to build on allotments within the sought after Riverstone Rise Estate All allotments For Sale at a Red Hot...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

HOUSE, POOL, ACREAGE....AND SHEDS GALORE!

26 Hennie Drive, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 9 $599,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 26 HENNIE DRIVE to the market! This beautiful family home is set in the peaceful location of Benaraby. With a...

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 Offers From...

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

A HOME TO CALL HOME&#39;

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Occasionally you come across a home that is perfect, one that ticks all the boxes and when you inspect this spacious home you may well feel 'this is the one'. The...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

Absolute Surprise Package - Must See!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS INVITED

Anyone looking for an immaculate home that is geared up for entertaining? Well from the moment you set foot on the front lawn of this property you will be able to...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

AUCTION: Childcare building for sale in Boyne Island

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

Commercial property selling in Boyne Island

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction