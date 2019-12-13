Menu
Judy Pike, Val Talbot, Edna Stokes, Judy Finlay, Kathy Cockburn, Peg Butler and Claire Williams with Santa at the Evenglow Senior Citizens Christmas lunch held this week.
News

PHOTOS: Annual Evenglow Christmas lunch 2019

Cheryl Royal-Scott
13th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
THE Gladstone Senior Citizens Centre was filled with Christmas spirit this week.

The annual Evenglow Christmas lunch was held at the centre on Wednesday.

The lunch is supported by the Rotary Club of Gladstone - Port Curtis, which has sponsored the event for more than 40 years.

In attendance from the club were secretary Roy Johnson and wife Kerri.

The event also had support from the staff of New Auckland Place, who generously organise the menu plus prepared, cooked and served two-courses of a roast and dessert.

The three-piece band featuring Clyde Cameron, Robert Hopkins and Stu Watson started at 10am.

The act welcomed the more than 100 guests from the Senior Citizen Bindaree Lodge Age Care at Boyne Island, New Auckland Age Care, Edenvale Age Care, Nhlulundu clients as well as senior citizens of the Gladstone Region.

A morning tea of sandwiches, rum balls, biscuits and Christmas cake was served at 10am, followed by a special welcoming speech by Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett.

Everyone was in fine spirits and dressed up in Christmas colours and hats.

And Secret Santa arrived to give out presents.

Some residents who received trophies were Kathy Cockburn for 20 years of service as Evenglow's president and vice-president, QCWA's Heather Wieland and Barbara Anderson.

An appreciation award was also given to Evenglow's current president Roy Jones.

Door prizes, raffles and a competition for beautifully iced Christmas cakes were drawn.

These were donated by Evenglow and the Gladstone Cake Icing club.

 

