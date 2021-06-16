Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SARINA: A person is in police custody after a crash on the Bruce Highway Picture: Zizi Averill
SARINA: A person is in police custody after a crash on the Bruce Highway Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Citizens arrest detains wanted man at Mackay crash scene

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
16th Jun 2021 6:04 PM | Updated: 7:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man detained in a citizen's arrest after a crash at Sarina was allegedly wanted on a return to prison warrant.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a two-car crash was reported on the Bruce Highway at Sarina about 5.40pm.

He said initial reports from the scene suggested an argument broke out after the crash and members of the public then "surrounded" a Land Rover involved.

It's understood the Land Rover was spray-painted silver and had no plates.

Police are investigating whether the car was stolen.

"Members of the public have stopped the driver male from getting out of the vehicle," the spokesman said.

The driver of the Land Rover was taken into police custody and has since been taken to hospital with a cut to his arm.

The Bruce Highway was closed for about 30 minutes after the crash, but has since reopened with delays expected.

INITIAL 6PM: A person is in police custody after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Sarina.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said crews were called to a traffic crash at Alligator Creek Bridge about 5.40pm Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident was reported as a single vehicle crash, but paramedics advised there were two cars involved at the scene.

It is understood a member of the public detained a person at the scene before police arrived at the incident.

A man with minor injuries is being assessed at the scene.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

bruce highway crashes editors picks mackay crime news mackay police station sarina crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for two people in Gladstone investigations

        Premium Content Police search for two people in Gladstone investigations

        News Police are appealing to the public for information as they investigation two separate incidents.

        Millions for road upgrades across Flynn

        Premium Content Millions for road upgrades across Flynn

        News Find out how much your local council has been allocated.

        Patience needed on power investigation, says Energy Minister

        Premium Content Patience needed on power investigation, says Energy Minister

        Politics ‘Be patient’ about power station investigation, says Energy Minister

        Meet your dedicated Gladstone Observer team

        Meet your dedicated Gladstone Observer team

        News Your team of local journalists living and working here in the wonderful Gladstone...