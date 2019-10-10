CITIZEN SCIENCE: Get ready to count birds

BIRD ENTHUSIAST: Resident bird expert Allan Briggs wants everyone to get ready to count their backyard birds.

BIRD ENTHUSIAST: Resident bird expert Allan Briggs wants everyone to get ready to count their backyard birds.

SITTING in the backyard watching the birds fly by is all residents need to do to contribute to an important science project.

The Aussie Backyard Bird Count returns this month and Birdlife Capricornia Secretary and Gladstone’s resident bird expert Allan Briggs is keen to see others jump on board.

The bird count is simple — residents download the Aussie Bird Count app, sit in their backyard, a local park, a patch of forest, down by the beach or in the main street of town for 20 minutes and count all the birds they see.

If you recognise the species you can enter it straight into the app, if not the app will ask a series of questions to help you identify the bird.

Mr Briggs said the most common bird people can expect to see was the Rainbow Lorikeet.

“Last year there was 305,000,” Mr Briggs said.

“That’s the most widespread.”

Other birds residents can expect to see include the Australian magpie, Pied Butcher Bird and

Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo.

“It’s a bit of citizen science, your everyday person can sit in their yard for 20 minutes and submit to it,” Mr Briggs said.

“It helps Birdlife Australia see what bird species there are in different locations and how they’re spread.”

He said most people would be able to spot common bird species, however there was one bird unique to Central Queensland’s coast.

“The only bird which is endemic the Capricorn Yellow Chat, but people are very unlikely to see that,” he said.

With 200 species known in the region Mr Briggs said for anyone who was unsure what bird they’ve spotted to email capricornia@birdlife.org.au a photo or description and he’ll help them identify it.

The Aussie Backyard Bird Count runs from October 21 — 27. Anyone can take part as many times as they’d like throughout the week.

BRIGGSY’S 10 BIRDS TO LOOK OUT FOR:

Rainbow Lorikeet

Australian magpie

Pied Butcherbird

Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo

Double barred finch

Rose crowned fruit

Caspian Tern

Osprey

White-bellied Sea Eagle

RARE FIND: Capricorn Yellow Chat