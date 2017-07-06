Cirque Africa: Culture and entertainment coming to town

BLOWN AWAY: The audience is guaranteed a captivating performance.

MORE THAN 85% of tickets have been sold for the Cirque Africa spectacular this Friday.

The event, to be held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, showcases African culture, music and talent.

Dee Dalton, sales and marketing officer at GECC, said people were in for a treat.

"I can guarantee the culture and entertainment will draw you in and have you captivated the whole way through,” she said.

"It's a 100% African cultural experience. It really is a vibrant and highly entertaining production which makes you feel like you've gone to the other side of the world.”

Cirque Africa had humble beginnings, starting out as an underground acrobatic school in Tanzania in 2003.

Since that time, it has gone on to become one of Africa's most notable acrobatic circus acts, training more than 150 acrobats and dancers in the process.

Director and producer Winston Ruddle was the first black African to own, direct and produce a circus show in a big top circus tent.

"GECC is so excited to welcome Cirque Africa to Gladstone tomorrow,” Ms Dalton said.

"The hype in the community ... is enormous and gaining more momentum by the day.

"I think it's important that as a community we get to experience such a diverse, beautiful and creative cultural show in our town.

"This has motivated our catering team at Lightbox to create an African-inspired dish which will be available for this one night only.”

To book tickets head to GECC's website.