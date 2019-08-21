Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ciggies, cash and chocolate stolen in break-in
Crime

Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

Greg Osborn
by
21st Aug 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Detectives are seeking public assistance to identify two men involved in a series of thefts across Ipswich.

On the night of May 5, a man broke into a supermarket on Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains to steal cigarettes, a sum of money and chocolate.

While these incidents appear isolated, police believe they are similar to other thefts across Ipswich.
While these incidents appear isolated, police believe they are similar to other thefts across Ipswich. QPS

It is believed that the same man also broke into supermarket on Leon Capra Dr at Augustine Heights on May 30 and stole cigarettes.

Investigators believe that these thefts are linked to another that occurred on July 25 last year where a different man broke into a store on Brisbane St at West Ipswich.

The man stole a large amount of money and cigarettes.

He was then later involved in driving off from a petrol station without paying.

While these incidents appear isolated, police believe that they are similar to other thefts across Ipswich.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

break and enters cctv cigarettes ipswich police thefts
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    premium_icon Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    News A MAN who ran around Gladstone CBD stark naked with his hands in the air has been court-ordered to be on good behaviour for the next three months.

    Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    premium_icon Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    News Bowls club exploring future options with long-term lease secured.

    DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    premium_icon DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    News When you can book your holiday at the new island open for business.

    Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    premium_icon Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    News Find out how you can buy a unique, sophisticated home.

    • 21st Aug 2019 11:00 AM