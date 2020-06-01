‘Chuting’ soccer star will be ready for games

Jack Bramall has dedicated the COVID-19 time off to train most days of the week after school. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

SOCCER: A parachute at soccer training?

That’s exactly what 14-year old Boyne Island Tannum Sands Sharks player Jack Bramall has been doing during the COVID-19 forced shutdown.

Buoyed by selection in the 13-16 Port Curtis team just prior to sport being delayed, the young centre-back said the training regimen would give him an advantage and that’s on top of what he already believed he has.

“I think that my speed is an advantage and not many defenders are that quick,” Brammall said.

With the Queensland state government's announcement that training can resume today with the 20-maximum person’s per venue, Bramall said technology played a part.

“I have an Smartbase App that tells you if you are keeping up to date with fitness and endurance,” he said.

“It tells you how much work you have put in.”

The App is from Football Queensland for all athletes who are part of the Talent Support Program.

During this time Bramall has worked on improving his stats in the 100m sprint, 5km run (goal was to bring it under 30 minutes), juggling, one touch, agility, one versus one and a range of other skills for the game.

All of this activity is logged into the Smartabase App.

“I train every day after school but have weekends free,” Bramall said.

“Sometimes on Friday nights when there are usually games on, it’s like what am I going to do.” Bramall has played soccer from the age of five when he started at Meteors.

“He liked being active but always got participant ribbons at sports days and never signed up for school teams or anything like that,” his mum Decima said.

“One day he said to me he wanted to get serious about soccer and started watching You Tube videos and making up his own training sessions. “

During lockdown Bramall can be found at the Palm Drive fields between 4pm and 5:30pm training with a parachute.

