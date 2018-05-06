REVEALED: Churchill to take on O'Dowd for Flynn

A POTENTIAL political shake-up involving two levels of government is brewing with Gladstone Region councillor Glenn Churchill putting his hand up for LNP pre-selection.

The Observer understands a 'Gladstone Region councillor with ties to Rotary and who was a former policeman' has nominated for LNP pre-selection in the seat of Flynn.

Cr Churchill is involved with the Gladstone PCYC, where he's a diamond life member, and spent seven years as CEO of Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd before becoming a councillor.

Before that he served 11 years as councillor and mayor at Banana Shire Council and over 26 years as a Queensland Police officer.

An active resident of the greater Gladstone Region and Central Queensland for more than 25 years, Cr Churchill's interest in Flynn would see him go head-to-head with incumbent MP Ken O'Dowd.

The LNP is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to pre-selection matters and made no exceptions regarding Cr Churchill's potential run.

"Pre-selection is an internal party matter and we don't make any public comment regarding pre-selection," an LNP spokesman said.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd with the deputy leader of the Liberal Party minister Julie Bishop in the Gladstone PCYC Gym with chairman Glenn Churchill. Mike Richards

Gladstone Regional Council also remained coy on the matter, which could force a by-election for a vacant councillor position.

"Gladstone Regional Council has not received notification of Councillor Churchill's intention, or otherwise, to nominate for LNP pre-selection for Flynn and, until such time that it does, will not offer comment on the matter," they said.

Cr Churchill moved to Biloela in 1992 where he finished his police career.

His last day as an officer was April 20, 2008, ending his service as a sergeant before entering into local politics.

Cr Churchill was unavailable for comment.