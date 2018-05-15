Churchill keeping mum on preselection challenge

CHALLENGE: Cr Glenn Churchill in the Gladstone Council Chambers in 2016.

CHALLENGE: Cr Glenn Churchill in the Gladstone Council Chambers in 2016. Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

COUNCILLOR Glenn Churchill is staying tight-lipped about preselection candidacy for the Federal seat of Flynn.

The Observer broke the news last Sunday of Cr Churchill's intention to challenge sitting MP Ken O'Dowd for the spot on the LNP ticket.

He was spotted in the crowd at the Port City Power basketball game on Saturday night, cheering on the Surge.

When asked about his candidacy, Cr Churchill said he was "not able to make any comment on the matter" and that he had not publicly declared he had submitted an expression of interest.

The "loose lips sink ships" approach echoed that of Mr O'Dowd, who, when asked about the preselection battle before the federal budget, would only reiterate that he was "keeping on moving".

Saturday was not a comforting day for incumbent LNP politicians. The sitting MP for the Brisbane seat of Ryan, Jane Prentice was dumped for Brisbane City councillor Julian Simmonds.

The move prompted State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington to defend her party's preselection process - while also expressing her disappointment at the outcome.

Ms Frecklington, the LNP's first female leader, has pointed to the party's poor female representation in the past.