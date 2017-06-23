24°
Churchill heads to Canberra for LGA assembly

Andrew Thorpe
| 23rd Jun 2017 6:54 PM
CATEGORY WINNER (L-R): Cr Glenn Churchill, Senator Fiona Nash and council's director of engineering services Paul Keech.
CATEGORY WINNER (L-R): Cr Glenn Churchill, Senator Fiona Nash and council's director of engineering services Paul Keech. Contributed

GLADSTONE councillor Glenn Churchill was in Canberra earlier this week for the National General Assembly of Local Government.

With mayor Matt Burnett touring San Diego with premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and deputy mayor Chris Trevor holding down the fort at home, it was down to Cr Churchill to represent the region and vote on the council's behalf on almost 100 motions.

Gladstone's Benaraby Landfill Gas-to-Power project came agonisingly close to taking out the National Award for Excellence in Local Government, pipped at the post by Victoria's Wyndham City Council and its WynLens development proposal modelling system.

The Benaraby project won its category last month and Cr Churchill and director of engineering services Paul Keech were presented with the award on Tuesday.

"I was very honoured to collect the award on behalf of the residents of our community, and businesses and industry as well,” Cr Churchill said.

"The exciting part about it is a lot of other councils are interested in what we're doing now... and there are plans to expand on that project.”

"Saving dollars for ratepayers is the other great outcome.”

