Church spreading Christmas cheer

CHRISTMAS FEAST: Kerry Yates and Travis Glover are hard at work preparing for Saint Saviour's Christmas lunch in Gladstone, on December 25, 2017. Matt Taylor GLA221217SAINT

THE numbers keep growing at Saint Saviour's church's annual Christmas lunch.

The event at Auckland Street allows people who are lonely to get together to celebrate Christmas.

Rector's warden Kerry Yates said the lunch catered for people seeking a sense of community on Christmas Day and featured all the typical Christmas trimmings.

"The lunch is for people who are lonely, single and people who don't have family coming for Christmas,” she said.

"We'll probably be cooking for about 130 people.

"There'll be roast pork, ham, mashed potato, pumpkin, peas and carrot.”

Ms Yates said that the numbers attending the annual lunch had increased steadily over the years.

This year the church is expecting to see its biggest turnout for the Christmas lunch.

"The numbers this year are a real indication of where the community is at,” she said.

Having been held annually for seven years, the lunch has seen numbers swell from 20-30 in its first few years to about 100 over the last couple of years.

Father Daniel Paulraj, Rector of Anglican Parish of Gladstone, said the lunch was made possible through the support of volunteers and community donations.

"We have plenty of volunteers, we have a blessed community here,” he said.

"The community helps us out a lot to buy everything and McCosker's have even donated some gift vouchers for food.”

The lunch starts at 11.30am on Christmas Day with no bookings necessary.