Church planning to expand for the fourth time in 33 years

Pastor James Hewitt is excited for his church to expand.

Pastor James Hewitt is excited for his church to expand. Chris Lees

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

A PLACE of worship in Gladstone is trying to expand.

Port City Christian Church, at 10 McCann St in South Gladstone, has lodged a development application to extend the church's main building to "cater for parishioners' growing needs".

According to the plans lodged to Gladstone Regional Council by Engineers Queensland, on behalf of the church, the proposed extensions would provide a foyer, and also contains a store room and office spaces.

These would be utilised for a pastor's office and meeting rooms.

Some of the plans submitted to Gladstone Regional Council to expand Port City Christian Church. contributed

"Inadequate gathering areas and office spaces within the existing building has been a major driver to Port City Church to add a foyer, meeting room, offices and storage areas to the main building and in fact make a better utilisation of the site," the development application reads.

"The proposed areas are considered to be compatible with the residential amenity and character of the immediate surroundings of the site, without resulting in adverse impact on the streetscape values.

"The extension is also considered to be a complimentary use that will directly support church activities."

Despite the expansion plans, more people are not expected to come to church.

Some of the plans submitted to Gladstone Regional Council to expand Port City Christian Church. contributed

Pastor James Hewitt said the expansion was to make things more comfortable for people.

"We want to make it more user friendly," he said.

The church has been on McCann St for 33 years and it was originally just surrounded by bushland.

The council still has to approve the expansion plans but if it does it will be the fourth time it has expanded during its lifespan.