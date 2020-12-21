CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Temperature drops expected in CQ

TOWNS around Central Queensland will feel a noticeable temperature drop as what has started as a hot week, cools significantly come Christmas Day.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Matt Marshall said around the region some areas could expect drops of up to eight degrees below the December average.

He said a large trough moving through the state was expected to bring showers around the region followed by a large body of cool air.

“A lot of people will appreciate it,” Mr Marshall said.

Gladstone can expect a cool Christmas Day

Gladstone:

In Gladstone on Christmas Eve a shower or two is predicted with a 60 per cent chance of rain. On Christmas Day, a shower or two is also possible with 50 per cent chance of 10mm.

Possible showers are expected on Boxing Day.

Mr Marshall said Christmas Day with a maximum of 26C would be four degrees below the December average.

Christmas Eve

Min: 24

Max: 29

Christmas Day

Min: 22

Max: 26

Boxing Day

Min: 21

Max: 29

Yeppoon and Rockhampton are expected to have cool temperatures on Christmas Day.

Rockhampton and Yeppoon:

It’s a similar story in Rockhampton, with a shower or two highly likely with a 70 per cent chance of rain on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day has a medium chance of showers bringing up to 15mm of rain, with showers still possible on Boxing Day, expected to bring up to 6mm of rain.

At Yeppoon, Christmas Eve showers have an 80 per cent chance to bring up to 20mm, followed by a 60 per cent chance on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Mr Marshall said in Rockhampton there would be a six-degree drop below the December average.

Rockhampton

Christmas Eve

Min: 23

Max: 28

Christmas Day

Min: 21

Max: 25

Boxing Day

Min: 20

Max: 29

Yeppoon

Christmas Eve

Min: 24

Max: 26

Christmas Day

Min: 23

Max: 25

Boxing Day

Min: 23

Max: 27

Stormy weather is expected in the lead up to Christmas in the Central Highlands. Photo: Alison Paterson

Emerald:

Out in the Central Highlands, Emerald is predicted to have possible storms with an 80 per cent chance of rain on Christmas Eve and a 70 per cent chance on Christmas Day. It’s possible for up to 45mm to drop on the holiday. The storms should be clearing by Boxing Day with slightly cloudy conditions.

Mr Marshall said Emerald would experience a massive drop in temperatures with days up to 39C to start the week before dropping to 25C on Christmas Day – eight degrees below the December average.

He said thunderstorms were possible however it was too early to predict the severity and urged residents to keep an eye on the radar.

Christmas Eve

Min: 23

Max: 30

Christmas Day

Min: 20

Max: 25

Boxing Day

Min: 19

Max: 29

Storms are possible in the Biloela area on Christmas Eve.

Biloela

In Biloela storms are also possible on Christmas Eve with a 60 per cent chance of rain. Christmas Day is likely to bring a shower or two with up to 25mm of rain predicted while Boxing Day is predicted to be cloudy.

Mr Marshall said due to Biloela’s inland location they would have a good chance of seeing a storm on Christmas Eve.

He said Biloela would also see a significant fall in temperature from 38C on Tuesday down to 25C on Christmas Day – seven degrees below the December average.

Christmas Eve

Min: 21

Max: 31

Christmas Day

Min: 18

Max: 25

Boxing Day

Min: 17

Max: 30