SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – CHRISTMAS CHEER: Fee Gleadhill's tree is a sight to behold, boasting an unusual, but beautiful yellow and gold theme.
News

CHRISTMAS TREE: Gladstone residents get incredibly creative

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
FROM horse shoes to sticks and bonbons; 2019 was the year Gladstone residents got creative with their Christmas trees.

The Observer put a call out on Facebook asking the community to send in snaps of their Christmas trees – and the community did not disappoint.

Some residents made their own trees using all sorts of random objects, others decided to stick with the classic theme.

For some Christmas cheer, check out our gallery to see some of the best trees in Gladstone.

