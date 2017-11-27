Christmas time bad news for pets

NEW HOME: Stevi Bax with Susanne and Cliff Edwards and their newly adopted puppy Rhythm.

NEW HOME: Stevi Bax with Susanne and Cliff Edwards and their newly adopted puppy Rhythm. Julia Bartrim

RHYTHM is a nine-week-old rottweiler cross puppy.

Born into an unwanted litter, she was surrendered by her owners to Gladstone's RSPCA.

Luckily for her she was adopted yesterday by Tannum Sands couple Susanne and Cliff Edwards.

The Edwardses were looking for a companion for their older dog and Mrs Edwards was keen to get a puppy.

Young Rhythm was not so much a Christmas present for them but "maybe a Christmas present for our dog", they laughed.

The shelter's veterinary nurse Stevi Bax said Christmas was a challenging time for the RSPCA.

"Christmas time is very busy, we have a lot of people going away on holidays," Ms Bax said.

"Their animals get out and they don't reclaim them.

"So we need to free up our foster carers and our shelters in order to save some more (animals) over the Christmas break, it's a constant revolving door."

To help achieve that goal, yesterday the RSPCA held its final adoption day for the year at its Albert Road shelter for dogs. All animals were half price.

Ms Bax stressed people could still adopt pets at any time, by simply looking up the animals on the RSPCA website (under the Gladstone section).

She said that some people came in this time of year looking for pets for Christmas.

"Obviously we like to advise people that the gift of a pet can last for 15 years," she said.

"Just make sure that you are really considering the commitment you are making."

Ms Bax noted many of the pets came from tough backgrounds, and a lot of them came into care underweight and in poor condition, straight from the pound.

"We really want to make sure their next home is the right one," she said.

To decide if a pet is right for you read, the RSPCA's advice at www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt

Seen a distressed animal? Call 1300 ANIMAL(264 625).