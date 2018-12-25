Menu
MERRY CHRISTMAS: The holiday season is a very important time for Filipinos worldwide.
News

Christmas Pinoy-style: "It's where families get together&#8221;

Mark Zita
by
25th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
CHRISTMAS is an important celebration for most people in the Gladstone region, where they reunite with their families and reflect on the year that was.

With other communities from around the world part of the fabric of Gladstone life, we have been exposed to the many different ways Christmas is celebrated in different communities.

The Filipino community is the largest ethnic community in the region, and they have a distinct way of celebrating the holiday season.

Firstly, Christmas just doesn't begin in December, with some aspects of the celebrations beginning in September.

Filipino community member Freyja Arroylo said Christmas is a major celebration for Filipinos.

"It's where families get together, and is one of the biggest events (of the year) and people really look forward to it,” Ms Arroylo said.

Being a predominantly Catholic nation, a legacy of almost 400 years of Spanish colonial rule, religion plays an important part of Christmas celebrations, with nine days of church masses in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

Streets and households across the Philippines are decorated in parol√, which is a decorative lantern representing the Star of Bethlehem.

Lunch on Christmas Day lunch is still part of Filipino celebrations.

However, the main feast is in the early hours of Christmas Day straight after the important celebration on Christmas Eve - called Nochebuena - the Good Night.

"It's a big feast,” Ms Arroylo said. "After mass finishes at 12 o'clock, there will be fireworks and when we get home ... we eat until dawn.”

Food that could be served during Nochebuena include lechon (whole pig roasted on a spit), paella, fruit salad, Filipino sweet spaghetti, puto - a rice pudding - and familiar amongst traditional staples such as ham.

"Anything could be served(during Nochebuena),” Ms Arroylo said.

Like Mariah Carey's hit, Filipinos have a Christmas pop standard they listen to - "Christmas in our Hearts” by Jose Mari Chan.

Christmas celebrations officially end on Three Kings Day, which is held on January 6.

