Christmas MDMA fun scuppered by police

A man who was “trying to have some fun” over the Christmas period by taking illegal drugs, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

Nathan Karl Roberts, 35, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Roberts’ case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 9pm on December 26 last year, police patrolling Larsen Street, West Gladstone, intercepted a vehicle for a roadside breath test.

Roberts was a passenger at the time and after a brief conversation, a search was executed on the car and its passengers.

Police found two MDMA tablets hidden in one of Roberts’ pockets and Mr Spargo detailed the defendant’s drug history.

“With that type of drug and his drug history, he was well aware of the repercussions of possessing the dangerous drug,” Mr Spargo said.

Solicitor Rio Ramos said her client had been “off the drugs” and was not addicted.

“He just wanted to have some fun over Christmas but he was unable to do that after being intercepted by police,” she said.

Mr Milburn took into consideration Roberts’ relevant drug history and fined him $1400 with criminal convictions recorded.

