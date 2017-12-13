Menu
Christmas markets on this weekend at Mount Larcom

Julia Bartrim
IT'S THEIR first year hosting Christmas markets and event organisers hope it will shine a light on the Mount Larcom Art Gallery and Museum.

Judy Jacques, Mount Larcom local and secretary of the gallery, said market patrons would enjoy a range of stall-holders' produce from arts and crafts to home-grown vegetables, woodwork and beef jerky as well as Devonshire tea and the opportunity to win a Christmas ham.

There'll also be activities for children including face painting, bubble-blowing and art fun plus two visits from Santa.

Ms Jacques said the gallery was holding the markets to boost community awareness of the gallery which is tucked away somewhat behind the post office.

"People don't know we are here,” she said.

"We had visitors from Mackay and they drove all round the town to look for it.”

Kathy Scriffignano is a local artist specialising in portraiture using acrylic and oil. She's also treasurer of the gallery and wants to showcase the talented artists in the community.

"We want people to know we've got great local artists, we've got great crafts people in the area,” she said.

"We want people to come and have a bit of fun.

"There's going to be lots of good Christmas gift items for sale and local crafts.”

The gallery and museum committee have been working hard to turn around the community-funded gallery's fortunes.

A big thanks to the Royal Hotel for hosting fund-raising raffles, said Ms Scriffignano.

WHERE TO FIND THEM:

Go to 8 Bismark St Mount Larcom, on Sunday from 9am-2pm. There'll be a sausage sizzle and soft drinks

If you're interested in holding a stall there's still time - contact Judy on 0410 073 662. Stalls: $5.

Topics:  christmas markets mount larcom

Gladstone Observer
