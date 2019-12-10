Christmas light run with a cause

The MACE group will hold a motorcycle Christmas lights run on December 21.

IT’S a Christmas lights run with a dual purpose – to bring Christmas cheer while helping empower less fortunate children.

The Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment Central Queensland chapter is holding the fourth annual lights run on Saturday December 21 and the group is planning on making it as big and bright as ever.

MACE’s Joel Butler said the club was finalising the route now that will travel all around Gladstone.

“There seems to be a lot of people putting up some good displays,” Mr Butler said.

Part of the run will include a stop at Hope Phillips Crescent, O’Connell where there will be a sausage sizzle donated by Port City Meats to help raise funds for MACE.

The ride itself is free and anyone is welcome to go along, including bikes, trikes and cars.

Mr Butler said the group was hoping to organise buses to help keep traffic to a minimum.

He said the ride was expected to take around two hours and any kind of bike decorations and costumes were encouraged.

“I think there’s a special guest at the barbecue house – I heard Mrs Claus herself will be there,” he said.

The group endeavours to help children who are victims of bullying, harassment or abuse by providing support that can include escorting to court or providing rides to school.

“We want to see kids be kids,” Mr Butler said.

Light Run

When: Saturday December 21, meet 6pm for 7pm state

Where: Meet Lions Park, West Gladstone

Cost: Free to ride, sausage sizzle gold coin donation