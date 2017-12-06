Christmas ham win means a lot to Gladstone family

GRATEFUL: Fiona and Andrew Phillips were thrilled with their voucher which will help with their Christmas celebrations.

THANKS to The Observer and Barney Point Butchery, Fiona and Andrew Phillips are going to have a great Christmas.

Ms Phillips was one of the lucky winners of The Observer's '12 Hams of Christmas' competition.

Overcome with emotion when she picked up her $100 voucher to spend at the local business, Ms Phillips said it meant the world to her and her son, Andrew.

"It's the best thing that's happened in probably about 18 months, we've had a tough time of it,” she said.

"We're the same as everybody else, it's tough times in this town, and you just have to learn to adapt.”

Ms Phillips said she was worried she would have to cancel Christmas.

"I think there's a lot of people out there thinking the same, and they have little kids, so I feel more sorry for them,” she said.

"The thought of little children not being able to have a merry Christmas makes you really sad.”