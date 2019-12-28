Christmas Eve crash at Gladstone school

RESIDENTS have been reminded to keep safe on the roads this holiday season following a car crash at Gladstone West on Christmas Eve.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a Holden Commodore crashed into Gladstone State High School’s oval just before 2pm.

She said a man, 64, and a woman in her 20s had no serious injuries.

A witness said the accident “rocked him”.

“We had heard the bang and saw the car drive through the intersection at Boles St and launch up the mound onto the oval,” he said.

“I think I was more panicked than the people in the car.”

Officer in charge of Calliope Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Shaune English said the crash was a reminder to “be aware” of other cars on the road.

“Unfortunately we’ve had one fatality in our area during the Christmas period,” Snr-Sgt English said.

Dean Walsh, 23, a Cracow man, was found dead in his car after it crashed down an embankment near Theodore.

It is unclear when the crash took place with Queensland police stating it could have happened any time between December 22-24.

“Be patient on the roads and plan your trips,” Sgt English said.

“If you feel yourself losing concentration or getting tired, stop for a break.”

Sgt English said most drivers were obeying the rules but there had been a few exceptions.

He said police sprung a P-plater at Rockhampton driving 111km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The driver was issued an infringement notice, fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.