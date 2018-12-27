Christmas day rescue prompts plea for common sense

THE RESCUE of a father, his two sons and their dog off Tannum Sands Beach on Christmas Day has surf lifesavers pleading with swimmers to take care this festive period.

The group was on an inflatable kayak in the notorious Wild Cattle Creek when they became stuck in a rip as the tide turned at about 11.30am in the morning, and were swept out 100 metres.

An 11-year-old boy and a 16-year- old boy were both taken to Gladstone Hospital after swallowing water. Club captain of Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club, Nicole Lowe, said the incident demonstrated how risky the area was.

"It's a warning that the creek may look nice around the corner where it's flatter, but it is our most dangerous part of the beach especially on the turn of the tide," she said.

"You get a rip every day, as soon as the tide turns it rips straight out.

"People get a bit blasé because it is flat and because it happens so quickly.

"The message can't be clear enough that you need to stay away from Wild Cattle Creek - we put the red flag up to say no swimming is allowed and people are just ignoring it."

The incident is a timely reminder for swimmers to be vigilant over the festive period, especially with strong winds and high tides in the region.

Ms Lowe said it was paramount for people to understand that surf lifesavers were volunteers and numbers available to patrol the beach on public holidays are lower than normal days.

Twelve people have drowned in Australia's coastal waters so far this month, and the latest deaths prompted authorities to warn people to check conditions before entering the surf and to stay out of dangerous waters.

Ms Lowe has urged swimmers, especially in the lead-up to New Year's and Australia Day celebrations to behave responsibly for the enjoyment of everyone using the facilities.

"The beach and parklands are a public place and are for everybody including families," she said.

"We started back in September and I'm quite happy with how the beachgoers have been going.

"Christmas Day was very busy and obviously Boxing Day is even busier, but people are basically doing the right thing."

She said swimmers should stay between the red and yellow flags where they can be seen.