Christmas Carnival to go ahead as a sign of solidarity

VENUE CHANGE: Mt Larcom Showground will host the Mount Larcom and Districts Christmas Carnival instead of Mt Larcom State School.

MOUNT Larcom and surrounding communities will pull together tonight for their annual Christmas Carnival.

The Mount Larcom and Districts Christmas Carnival will go ahead after the carnival's committee decided to proceed despite the town being affected by fire earlier this week.

However, there has been a venue change with the Mt Larcom Showground hosting the event instead of Mt Larcom State School, which experienced minor fire damage to its grounds.

Wet weather wreaked havoc on last year's Christmas Carnival but the committee was still able to distribute a $5000 profit among 10 community clubs and organisations.

Committee member and Ambrose State School P&C representative Michelle Cameron said she hoped that figure could be beaten this year.

"There are still some fires going in the district and we have a lot of our volunteers out attending to those but we're hoping we can at least hit that mark again," Michelle said.

"It would be great if we can go over that."

Councillor Natalia Muszkat spent Wednesday night at the Raglan Tavern and took this picture of Mt Larcom State School on her way home on Thursday morning. Cr Natalia Muszkat

Michelle said the decision to proceed with the carnival took some time to make but the event would go ahead as a sign of community solidarity.

"It was only decided (Thursday) night that it was still going ahead because we did have some fires flare up that were concerning to some residents," she said.

"We were sitting on the fence but after a few discussions we decided to go ahead because we think right now the community needs something like this just to lift everyone's spirit."

Michelle encouraged all firefighters, police, SES and other volunteers and emergency personnel to attend so the community could thank them for their hard work.

"We'd like to invite them all who have been helping out with the fires in our district because I know there is a lot of community members who would like to thank them personally," she said.

"There's been a lot of close calls with houses out here."

Firefighters enjoying a well-earned break outside Mount Larcom Café yesterday. Matt Taylor

They'll be plenty happening at the carnival, which is expected to run "until the crowd thins out".

"Gates open at 6pm with a gold-coin donation and on your way in you'll also receive a lucky gate ticket that will be drawn during the evening," Michelle said.

"We'll start off the night with the combined schools' choir, which includes Mt Larcom State School, Ambrose State School and Yarwun State School.

"Obviously with the fires going on over the past couple of days we're not sure how many of those students can attend but we're still hoping we have a good turnout.

"We'll then have community Christmas carols led by Ambrose SS principal Andrew Collis and after that we'll have live music continuing into the night by The Elysian - Duo."

There will be the usual carnival fare with rides, food, ice cream, bar, market stalls and plenty of other attractions to help fill in the night.

"We're doing free face painting for all the kids and we've got Fun Time Amusements bringing down their rides, which will be $5 for unlimited turns," Michelle said.

"And we still have Santa coming."