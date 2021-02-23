Christmas cannabis proves driver’s downfall

A man who treated himself to cannabis on Christmas Day fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Bernard Edward Logan, 63, pleaded guilty to drug-driving before acting Magistrate Mark Morrow and police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins.

Ms Hoskins detailed the circumstances of Logan’s case, which began at 9.45pm on Boxing Day.

Police patrolling the Bruce Hwy at Tannum Sands intercepted Logan and he submitted to a roadside drug test.

The test returned a positive result for cannabis and Logan was issued a notice to appear in court.

Mr Morrow gave Logan the opportunity to explain the circumstances around his offending.

“I consumed the marijuana on Christmas Day along with amounts of alcohol, slept that night, woke up and drove the next morning,” Logan said.

“I just wish to stress that I wasn’t under the influence while I was driving.”

Mr Morrow disagreed with Logan’s statement, saying that although he was not under the influence, the cannabis would have still been in his system.

He fined Logan $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month with a conviction recorded.