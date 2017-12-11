Christmas callout for more foster carers

RSPCA foster carer, Kirsty Josefski, with Darcy, a 6 month old female Bull Arab, who is avaivlable for adoption. The RSPCA Gladstone are currently seeking temporary foster carers over the Christmas period to cater for full time carers going on holiday.

RSPCA foster carer, Kirsty Josefski, with Darcy, a 6 month old female Bull Arab, who is avaivlable for adoption. The RSPCA Gladstone are currently seeking temporary foster carers over the Christmas period to cater for full time carers going on holiday. Matt Taylor GLA111217RSPCA

THE RSPCA is calling for temporary foster carers as they look to replace the regular carers heading away on holidays.

With a large number of dogs and full time carers unavailable, RSPCA Gladstone's Nicole Alison says this time of year is notoriously difficult.

"We have the same issue every year, around this time,” Ms Alison said.

"Carers are starting to realise they're going away in the next couple of weeks, and stop putting their hands up to take dogs, so we start to see this struggle.

"We often have carers wanting to go away for a long weekend and don't have enough space just to bring the dogs back for four or five days.”

Foster carer Kirsty Josefski, Vet Nurse Stevi Bax, and volunteer Renee Thurgood with Darcy and Zeus, who are avaivlable for adoption. Matt Taylor GLA111217RSPCA

One Gladstone dog lover, Kirsty Josefski, has taken on the role as a temporary carer over the Christmas period, in addition to her role as a full time carer.

Ms Josefski says it's an opportunity to keep the dogs out of the pound.

"I have one dog that I've had as a foster carer for five months and I'm temp caring for another over Christmas ,” she said.

"It gives more dogs a chance at love and we get to save more with being a temporary carer.

"It allows carers to make plans, know that the dogs are looked after , and not going to be left alone.

"Temps carer makes a foster carer's job easier, and assures them that they have support.”

Call 0439 709 369 to volunteer.