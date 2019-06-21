Christian Welch is a small chance for Origin 2

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Gladstone Brothers junior Christian Welch is a small chance to make his Origin debut for Queensland in game two against New South Wales in Perth at Optus Stadium on Sunday at 7.50pm.

That all depends on the health of Maroon prop Dylan Napa who suffered a broken wrist in the NRL game with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Christian Welch Melbourne Storm training at Gosch's Paddock, Rugby League. Picture: Jason Edwards Jason Edwards

Napa declared he was confident to play and is expected to have the wrist strapped for what will be a bruising and wet weather encounter

Front rower Welch, 24, was listed as the 18th man, but may suit up if there is an 11th hour decision not to risk Napa.

Melbourne Storm prop Welch endured an emotional roller-coaster himself with injury, but is set to go, if required.

"I'm really excited to be a part of the squad after being involved last year in the last two games," Welch told QRL.com.√

Jamie Anderson, Peter Gallen and Christian Welch. - NRL Capras v Tigers at Marley Brown Oval. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA020416CAPRAS

Whether he plays or not, Welch feared the worst just a few weeks ago and thought he'd miss the whole season.

"A month ago, I'd thought I'd done my ACL and I've had a bit of a whirlwind month and got back from injury, played a couple of games and now really privileged to be a part of the squad," he said.

Welch said he worked hard in rehab and to don the maroon jersey would be a dream come true and something that he had wished for as a child.

"Obviously growing up as a kid you idolise the Maroons and the guys that played in their jersey and it's been a great opportunity to come into the camp and meet some current players and also some former players," he said.

Welch picked the brains of Origin legends Justin Hodges and Petero 'Petro' Civoniceva and admitted it was a privileged to mingle with the greats.

He said the mood around the camp was one of a calm confidence against a side that had made seven changes from the one that lost 18-14 in Origin 1.

"Kevvy (Kevin Walters) was obviously driving that with the standards and I think that everyone's pretty excited to get out there and hope to put in a good performance," Welch said.

And if he get the call up, Welch said aggression would be his mantra.

"I don't think you can get too nervous doing that kind of job, so if I get the chance, that's what I'll be doing," he said.

Welch is hell-bent to help Melbourne Storm win the NRL premiership.

"We're going alright at the moment, but still a lot of room to improve," he said.