The Australian Christian Lobby should not be funding a rich person's campaign to be able to continue to spread hate against gay people.
Christian lobby feeds us bull----, tells us it's sugar

Shelley Strachan
25th Jun 2019 11:12 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
THE Australian Christian Lobby's decision to throw $100k at Israel Folau's new fundraiser is disappointing.

I can think of many more deserving, "Christian" causes: saving God's creatures from extinction, fighting disease, helping victims or war and violence, saving children from neglect and abuse, world peace, homelessness, disaster relief, poverty.

I could go on.

Just what is the ACL anyway?

According to its website it is about truth, and the greatest stronghold of truth is "classical Christianity" which it says "is being pathologised and blamed for significant harms".

 

WELL DONE IZZY: Israel Folau has people talking about rugby again, even if it's not for things on the field.
WELL DONE IZZY: Israel Folau has people talking about rugby again, even if it's not for things on the field. Frank Augstein

It is the core business of the ACL to "intercede for the cause of those who are made a prey" (er, doesn't that include persecuted minorities who just want to live their life and not hurt anyone?)

"ACL is a grassroots movement made up of over 135,000 individuals who seek to bring a Christian influence to politics. We want to see Christian principles and ethics accepted and influencing the way we are governed, do business and relate as a society. We want Australia to become a more just and compassionate nation."

Hold my coffee please; does the ACL believe bankrolling an already rich person to spread hate against gay people will create a more compassionate Australia?

Don't feed us bullsh-- and tell us its sugar.

Gympie Times

