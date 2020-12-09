Chrissy and John get X-rated on Instagram

Despite going through one of the toughest years yet, losing their son through Teigen’s pregnancy, the couple are still keeping the spark alive.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of Hollywood's strongest couples.

Despite going through one of the toughest years yet, after losing their son Jack halfway through Teigen's pregnancy, the couple are still keeping the spark alive between them.

The model, 35, shared an intimate photo of herself wearing a black bra and nude underwear on Instagram, copping a cuddle from their dog Petey.

She captioned the photo: "'F**t it", and Legend, 41, took the opportunity to reply in the comments: "Don't mind if I do."

Chrissy then replied to his comment: "Hoooooooooooly s**t dude!!!!!!!"

The family welcomed the dog Petey into their family in January, when he was only a puppy.

At the time, she shared many photos and videos of him interacting with her children Luna, four and Miles, two.

"He's a standard poodle," she tweeted after sharing her first photos of Petey, adding, "and if he's anything like his dad, he will be the biggest caramel Gumby ever seen."

Meanwhile, in November, the star updated her fans on how she is doing after her pregnancy loss in October.

"I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole," Teigen tweeted.

"But do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon.

"They'll call when I'm better and ready for pick-up and u can swing by and grab me, ok?" she added, before closing with "thank u and love you!"

The pair, who had been calling the baby Jack, subsequently got matching tattoos of his name.

They slowly re-emerged in public after the tragedy, with Legend dedicating an emotional performance of Never Break to Teigen at the Billboard Music Awards.

Late in October, Teigen thanked fans with a letter posted to Medium; a week later, she attended an Election Eve rally in Philadelphia with Legend.

Teigen and Legend first revealed they were expecting their third child in August, at the end of Legend's new music video. The clip finished with a shot of Teigen cradling her stomach on the beach while Legend hugged her from behind.

Teigen said the pregnancy was a surprise as she "didn't think" she could get pregnant naturally, without the aid of fertility treatments. The couple's other children were conceived through IVF.

The star also addressed why she decided to document the aftermath of her devastating miscarriage and post the photos on Instagram.

"I had asked my mum and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it," she wrote on her website.

"He hated it. I could tell. It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles (the couple's first two children). And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.

"These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Teigen described the events leading up to her miscarriage, saying she had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and briefly managed the condition at home.

"We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in," she said.

"I actually became an adult diaper expert for my own personal entertainment, truly appreciating the brands that went out of their way to not make me feel like an actual sh*ting baby.

"Some were blush coloured, with drawn delicate flowers. I got to the point where I was actually like, 'hell yeah, throw me the pink ones!' - something I never thought I'd be excited for. But there we were."

But things quickly took a turn for the worst and Teigen was admitted to hospital in late September.

"I was bleeding a bit more than even my abnormal amount. My bleeding was getting heavier and heavier," she said.

"The fluid around Jack had become very low - he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly.

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming - it was time to say goodbye.

"He just wouldn't survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.

"I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness.

"Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness."

Teigen concluded she wrote the essay so she could "move on" and "return back to life".

"I truly thank you for allowing me to do so. Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she said.

"Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."

