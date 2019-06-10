Chris and Katherine tie the knot

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

ON Saturday, the couple said their "I dos" at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, where they were joined by family and close friends, has confirmed.

"The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding," a source told People magazine.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in California. Picture: Instagram

Katherine arrived at the wedding marquee on the arm of her father, Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to The Daily Mail, wearinga strapless white wedding gown and an elegant veil. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and a long train with lace at the end.

The bridesmaids wore floor-length blush pink gowns with plunging necklines.

Guests were taken to the five-star resort in a large passenger bus with blacked-out windows.

The wedding followed a rehearsal held at actor Rob Lowe's sprawling Montecito estate.

Actor Rob Lowe hosted the wedding rehearsal at his estate. Picture: Getty

The Mail said guests at the wedding include Katherine's father Arnold, mother Maria Shriver and Pratt's six-year-old son Jack from his first marriage to Anna Faris, who was also believed to be in attendance.

Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, 25, and her uncle Bobby Shriver, were spotted at the wedding rehearsal.

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that Katherine Schwarzenegger's half brother, Joseph Baena, was a noticeable absentee from the guest list.

The budding bodybuilder - a spitting image of his father - was spotted on social media at the gym while his sister and Pratt celebrated their nuptials.

Katherine’s half brother posted a photo of himself at the gym during the wedding. Picture: Instagram.

Baena, 21, is Arnold's son with former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Joseph was born in 1997, but Arnold didn't inform then-wife Maria Shriver of his paternity until 2011.

According to the New York Post, Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, began dating in June 2018 after her mother, Maria Shriver, reportedly introduced the pair.

They announced their engagement on social media in January and the engagement was reported to be worth $400,000.

Katherine’s engagement ring is reportedly worth $400,000. Picture: Instagram

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor captioned a sweet photo of them hugging while showing off her massive engagement ring.

Christ Pratt had previously declared his love for Katherine Schwarzenegger on social media. Picture: Instagram

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris. The couple announced their split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. They share one son together, 6-year-old Jack.

Proving the co-parents are still on good terms following their split, Faris commented on Pratt's engagement, "I'm so happy for you both! Congratulations!"

Chris Pratt (R) and Anna Faris were married previously and share a son together. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reps for Pratt and Schwarzenegger did not immediately return our request for comment.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.