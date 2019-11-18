Chris Hemsworth’s stellar review of Tullamarine surf park

Thor-star Chris Hemsworth has been making a splash in Melbourne.

The Hollywood actor swapped his superhero outfit for a wetsuit to test the waters at the soon-to-open surf park next to Melbourne Airport.

Hemsworth was riding barrels at the UrbnSurf centre alongside pro surfers, and friends, Taj Burrow, Mark Matthews and Luke Munro.

The images had attracted more than 1 million Instagram likes. Picture: Ed Sloane/UrbnSurf

He wrote to his 38 million Instagram followers on Sunday: "Such a fun day. Straight off the plane and into the pool for more waves than I've had all year!"

An UrbnSurf spokesman said Hemsworth and friends spent several hours riding the man-made waves.

"They had an amazing time in the water and surfed some of our most expert waves, including beast mode, an expert barrel setting, and several advanced turn waves," the spokesman said.

World number four surfer Sally Fitzgibbons was another visitor to the park last week, ahead of its public launch in January.

The 2ha lagoon can create 1000 high-quality waves every hour, ranging from gentle breaks to big barrels.

The $30 million facility uses 46 pistons to move water in the giant pool, which is roughly the size of the MCG, to create perfect waves ideal for surfing.

rhiannon.down@news.com.au