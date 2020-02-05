Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hollywood heavyweight Chris Hemsworth secretly flew in to a university to film a documentary about an unusual sport.
Hollywood heavyweight Chris Hemsworth secretly flew in to a university to film a documentary about an unusual sport.
Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth choppers into university

by Amber Macpherson
5th Feb 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLLYWOOD heavyweight Chris Hemsworth flew his chopper in to a Gold Coast university yesterday to film a documentary about an unusual water sport.

The Byron Bay-based movie star landed his private helicopter at Southport Griffith University's sports oval at 10.30am and spent two hours at pool, documenting the university's underwater hockey sporting team.

Onlookers were treated to glimpses of the heart-throb in casual clothes, as well as sporting scuba fins, a mask and blue boardshorts.

"Chris Hemsworth is filming at #griffithuni today, and my morning lecture room overlooked the fun. Who knew #underwaterhockey was a thing?!" Ruth HB posted on Instagram.

Mr Hemsworth is rumoured to be filming a new science docuseries for National Geographic called Limitless, which seeks to "expand our knowledge on how to live healthier, longer lives".

As part of the show, Mr Hemsworth will undertake both mental and physical challenges to push the science and himself to the limits of human potential.

Chris Hemsworth made an appearance at Griffith University yesterday to film part of his new docuseries Limitless. Photo: Snapchat
Chris Hemsworth made an appearance at Griffith University yesterday to film part of his new docuseries Limitless. Photo: Snapchat

National Geographic said that the series will showcase extraordinary examples of longevity science from around the world, from centenarian martial artists through to how navy seals conquer stress.

Rocky Creek Dam near Lismore, New South Wales was closed to the public over the weekend with Mr Hemsworth's presence and subsequent documentary filming understood to be the reason behind the controversial closure.

chris hemsworth documentary entertainment underwater hockey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        Breaking THE health of a crew member onboard an international coal ship, anchored off Gladstone, is being monitored amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

        • 5th Feb 2020 3:33 PM
        Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        premium_icon Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        News The drought made last mango season an exercise in persistence and frustration for...

        • 5th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
        Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        premium_icon Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        News AN inaugural fundraising night for a Gladstone group promoting awareness of breast...

        Closing arguments in curious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Closing arguments in curious cattle theft case

        Crime The magistrate is expected to deliver her verdict in early March.