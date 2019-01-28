Hemsworth’s crazy workout causes chaos

AUSSIE actor Chris Hemsworth is famed for his physique.

But the Hollywood heavyweight also knows a thing or two about fitness.

Not only has portrayed some very strong characters in his time, putting in some hardcore training - he's a huge surfing fan and loves to eat well.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old took to his Instagram to share an insane workout video with his 24 million followers, and it looked like a pilot to his next movie.

Naturally the thousands of comments went a little something like this: "Chris Hemsworth working out, sweating, looking UMM … enough incentive to work out every day."

But it wasn't for a new role - it was for his long-awaited fitness app - @CentrFit.

"Hey everybody! I couldn't be more excited to share a project with you that I've been working on for a number of years," Hemsworth said in the post.

"My goal was to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well."

He revealed that his new app will give people access to the same team of world-class experts in health and wellbeing that he's been fortunate enough to learn from over the years.

"And they have inspired me to live a healthier and happier life."

Fans can now get insight into the way Chris Hemsworth trains after the Aussie actor together with his wife launched a fitness app, Centr. Photo by Greg Funnell

He made the announcement on his Instagram page yesterday. Picture: Greg Funnell

He often posts videos of his workouts to his Instagram.

They will include the likes of Special Ops trainer Joseph Sakoda AKA "Da Rulk", Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson, Plant Proof podcast founder Simon Hill, Hemsworth's personal trainer Luke Zocchi, vegan bodybuilder Torre Washington, yoga instructor Tahl Rinsky, and chef Dan Churchill - to name only a few of big names involved.

Also heavily featured his wife, actor and fitness author, Elsa Pataky.

The app features — Jorge “The Spaniard” Blanco, Luke Zocchi, Tiffiny Hall, Bobby Holland Hanton and Joseph Sakoda AKA ‘Da Rulk’. Picture: Greg Funnell

The promo of his app has been viewed 1.5 million times and everyone is loving it.

"Watching you is bliss," one overly excited fan wrote.

"Wow, this workout is intense, no wonder you got the role of Thor," another said.

Others were super impressed with the workout itself saying they couldn't wait to follow his regimen.

"Thanks Chris for sharing your magic with us all. See if it can reveal the Goddess within," one woman said, while another added: "Love! Love! Love! I'm on board for wholesome food, mindful training and nourished living. Well done thank you."

"I'm very excited for this! You've been one of my key motivators for a while now, I travel a ton for work and really hope this will help me generate new ideas and motivation to keep being better every day," said another.

Available globally in February 2019, the app also offers a curated range of daily workouts (coached or self-guided), meal plans, recipe collections, cooking demos and meditation guides.

The app's pricing is $20 for one month, $47.99 for three months and $119.99 for a year, but if you become a founding member in the 72 hours after the program's launch (or until sold out) you'll receive a 20 per cent discount off all ongoing Centr subscriptions.