Chosen as the face of Gladstone's Relay for Life

FULL OF LIFE: Helen Mann is the face of Gladstone's Relay for Life. Jessica Perkins

COURAGEOUS cancer survivor Helen Mann will be the face of this year's Gladstone Relay for Life.

Beneraby's Mrs Mann was chosen in honour of her cancer experience, resilience and dedication to raising awareness.

After being diagnosed with stage three invasive breast cancer in January 2017, Mrs Mann said she was "adamant to remain positive” through her journey.

"Cancer recovery takes time, you have to be responsible for your own treatment and overall health,” Mrs Mann said.

"It's such an individual thing, your cancer is yours.

"Your journey is very individual.”

As the face of the relay, Mrs Mann will lead other cancer survivors and their carers on a lap to officially open the event and said she is really looking forward to it.

"I want to meet all those people ... I would be happy to talk to anybody,” Mrs Mann said.

"I just want to give back what I was given.”

Relay for Life supports Cancer Council Queensland's work in cancer research, prevention and support services.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the charity was delighted to have Mrs Mann as the face of the Gladstone Relay for Life.

"Helen is passionate about raising awareness and reaching out to support locals who are affected by cancer - that is what Relay for Life is all about,” Ms McMillan said.

"By joining Helen at Gladstone Relay For Life, you will give hope to all locals affected by cancer and help get one step closer to a cancer free future.

Ms McMillan said the relay is an event for anyone who is inspired to fight back against cancer and make a difference in their local community.

"Together, we are stronger than cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

The Gladstone Relay for life will be held at Chanel College on July 27-28.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more information visit relayforlife.org.au