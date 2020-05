A woman fell from a Table Top Mountain walking track this morning.

THE LifeFlight aeromedical helicopter transported a woman to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after she fell from Table Top Mountain.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman, aged in her 60s, fell about 2m from a walking track, about 11.20am,

"She slipped down a rocky embankment," he said.

Paramedics required a rescue chopper due to the difficulty reaching the woman.

She suffered lacerations and back.