Chopper uses sports ground to transport patient in serious condition

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad. Photo Allan Reinikka

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad. Photo Allan Reinikka

RESIDENTS of Goovigen, northwest of Biloela, heard the sound of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service this morning as it landed at the local sports ground.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a residence at Goovigen just after 8am after reports of a medical incident.

The chopper was tasked to the incident before 9am.

“Earlier this morning, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to respond to a small community southwest of Rockhampton after a man in his 70s suffered a medical episode while at home,” an RACQ helicopter spokeswoman said.

“Landing at the local sports oval, the Rescue 300 crew met Queensland Ambulance personnel who initially treated the patient in his home before transporting him to the oval to meet the onboard medical crew.

“The patient received further treatment and was stabilised prior to the flight to Rockhampton Hospital, where they will receive further scans and treatment.

“The patient was airlifted in a serious but stable condition throughout the duration of the flight.”

A CQHHS spokeswoman said the man remained in Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.