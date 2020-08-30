Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter service airlifted a woman in her 50s to Rockhampton Hospital after she fell from a horse on a property 32 km north east of Biloela on August 29.
News

Chopper transports woman after horse fall

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Aug 2020 9:21 AM
A WOMAN is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after she fell from her horse on a property north of Biloela yesterday afternoon.

Media were alerted to the incident at 5.39pm yesterday by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

"This afternoon, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property about 32 kilometres north east of Biloela to attend a female patient in her 50s who had been thrown from her horse and suffered suspected internal and upper limb injuries," A helicopter spokeswoman said.

"The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter met the QAS with the woman at the landing site where the on-board Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic further assessed and stabilised the woman for transport to Rockhampton Hospital.

"The woman was stable throughout the flight."

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

