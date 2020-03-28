Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a single vehicle accident at Banana last night for three female patients.
Female patient flown to Brisbane hospital after CQ crash

28th Mar 2020 9:31 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM
10AM: ONE female patients, believed to be in her 20s, is being transferred to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital following a serious crash at Banana last night. 

She is in a serious but stable condition. 

Banana crash
Banana crash

 

 

 

9.30AM: THREE female patients in their 20s were airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital following a single vehicle accident at Banana on Friday night.

The accident was reported on the Banana Rd at 6.50pm.

It is believed the vehicle was travelling south when the accident occurred.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked and the flight medical crew stabilised an occupant who had sustained serious abdominal injuries and spinal precautions after being thrown from the vehicle.

Another patient had significant chest injuries, spinal precautions and upper and lower limb injuries.

Both of these were in serious conditions.

A third female patient was in a stable with minor injuries.

All patients were taken to Rockhampton hospital.

