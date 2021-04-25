Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon/ File
Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon/ File
News

Chopper called as three injured in serious beach rollover

Natalie Wynne
25th Apr 2021 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover on a popular Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach at 9.35am Sunday.

A rescue helicopter is already on scene with a second helicopter on its way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a paramedic and doctor were winched from a helicopter down to the scene.

"Three patients are being assessed," she said.

"One with hip and facial injuries, one with suspected spinal injuries and one with a hand injury."

MORE TO COME.

car rollover editors picks noosa north shore racq rescue helicopter sunshine coast teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Tannum Crab Classic 2021

        Premium Content GALLERY: Tannum Crab Classic 2021

        Family Fun The Tannum Crab Classic 2021 captured the Boyne Island – Tannum Sands region’s attention, did we snap you there?

        Rural bowls club celebrates decade-long charity partnership

        Premium Content Rural bowls club celebrates decade-long charity partnership

        Rural “I make it my focus to fundraise for Guide Dogs as a means of giving back.”

        CQ short-changed on DV funding, says LNP

        Premium Content CQ short-changed on DV funding, says LNP

        News Two projects in CQ received $205,438 funding, one at Gladstone and one based in...