Janine Lester with Esther and Klaus Groen from Physio Shop, Boyne Island. Mike Richards GLA160718BUSS
Choose local business for 2018 Best in Business Awards

Glen Porteous
17th Jul 2018 4:00 AM

PHYSIOSHOP owners Klaas and Esther Banga have customer care and wellbeing at their finger tips to support their local community.

This year there are many categories Gladstone region customers can support a local business to show their support for the 2018 Best in Business Awards.

The husband and wife team won last year the 2017 Health, Beauty and Wellbeing category award and were thankful for the recognition they received.

"We have a good team here and its important to look after customer service and the clients,” Esther said.

With two shops to run, one in Gladstone and one in Boyne Island, Klaas and Esther have a busy time looking after their physio clients.

"Gladstone customers should get behind the businesses and nominate them for the awards,” Esther said.

"The opportunity for people to vote their appreciation for Gladstone businesses is great way to show it.

"We got such a great response from the community and our clients.”

This is the ninth year for these prestigious awards to celebrate the very best in Gladstone region businesses.

Nomination forms will be printed in The Observer on three weekdays during the week and every Saturday starting from July 28.

To nominate for a business in the Gladstone region, submit your nomination form either to The Observer at 130 Auckland Street, Gladstone.

Or place in an envelope and mail to 'The 2018 Best in Business Awards', PO Box 351, Gladstone no later than September 22 and there are many categories to nominate a worthwhile business.

Gladstone Observer

