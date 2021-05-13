Menu
A judge has asked jurors to dismiss feelings of sympathy or prejudice in their deliberations on a case against a Gympie region man who allegedly committed sickening domestic violence offences against two women. Pic: generic file
News

Choking accused had ‘toxic relationship’ with alleged victim

JOSH PRESTON
13th May 2021 6:40 AM
A judge has asked jurors to dismiss feelings of sympathy or prejudice in their deliberations on a case against a Gympie region man who allegedly committed sickening domestic violence offences against two women.

The 47-year-old man faced the Gympie District Court once again on Wednesday, charged with committing two counts of common assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of choking and one count of common assault at Cooloola Cove in 2018.

The man cannot be named for legal reasons.

Both the prosecution and the defence presented their final arguments to the jurors from late Wednesday morning, with the former stating evidence given by both alleged victims was “honest and reliable”.

Prosecutor Stephanie Gallagher said the accounts of both witnesses were reliable because they corroborated each other on particular allegations.

She said the defendant had been in a “violent” and “toxic” relationship with one of the alleged victims, “with violence committed by him”.

The defence challenged the reliability of that alleged victim, saying “at best she is a fabricator, at worst she just tells lies”.

Ms Cuthbert pointed to evidence given by two police officers, one of them retired, of the alleged victim’s “violent” conduct when they responded to an incident on a night in December 2018.

Judge Bernard Porter then took more than an hour to sum up the case, reminding the jurors they must be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of the man’s guilt in order to convict him on each charge.

The jury retired at about 5pm, with deliberations expected to continue when sittings resume on Thursday morning.

Originally published as Choking accused had ‘toxic relationship’ with alleged victim

