Choirs sing to new tune

JOINING a choir might seem daunting to some but surrounding yourself with the right team can make it a much more comfortable experience.

The Gladstone Musical Society is open to new members and has just restarted regular rehearsals, ahead of its upcoming Easter concert.

Gladstone Musical Society co-conductor Michelle Goldenberg said joining a choir could have many benefits.

"For me, it's a unique kind of teamwork and the ultimate trust exercise,” she said.

"It's similar to those old cliches of falling backwards and having someone catch you.

"The whole time you're singing it's like that because if you don't listen to the person beside you, you risk exposing each other.

"What you end up with is a sense of community through the effect of shared music.” Choirs have seen a resurgence in popularity of late, with movies such as the Pitch Perfect franchise thrusting a cappella music into the mainstream.

Ms Goldenberg said the appeal comes from the ability to use your voice to create something unique.

The Gladstone Musical Society Womens Choir rehearsing "They crucified my lord", conducted by Michelle Goldenberg, for their upcoming Easter concert. Mike Richards GLA300118MUSIC

"There's this whole idea now of a cappella music using voices in a percussive way,” she said.

"We don't do anything like that in my choir but people are fascinated by what kind of music you can create using just your voice.

"If you join the right choir, often you will get the basics of music theory as well as vocal techniques and breathing techniques under the right conductor.”

Having been around for over 60 years, the Gladstone Musical Society has evolved into a small ladies' choral group.

While singing and performing can be quite confronting for people starting out, Ms Goldenberg offers one piece of advice.

"There is absolutely nothing to be lost and everything to be gained,” she said.

"The thing I love about our choir is singing first, very closely followed by friendship.”

For anyone interested in joining the choir, visit facebook.com/gladstone musicalsociety/.