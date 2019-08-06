Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Chocolate thief throws tantrum, causes over $1100 damage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
6th Aug 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHOCOLATE thief was caught in the act, chucked a tantrum, threw the goods on the floor and smashed a glass door on his way out.

Richard James Dobson, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Dobson entered the George St Foodworks store at 9.45am on January 28, walked straight to the confectionery aisle and was witnessed placing chocolates inside his shirt.

She said the witness then approached Dobson about the hidden chocolates and he pulled them out, threw them on the floor and left the shop.

Ms Kurtz said he smashed a glass door on his way out, causing $1130.66 damage.

Dobson was ordered to pay restitution for the door and sentenced to a four-month head sentence, wholly suspended and operational for six months. Convictions were recorded.

chocolate foodworks george street rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PARTY'S OVER: The revellers ID scanners are keeping out

    premium_icon PARTY'S OVER: The revellers ID scanners are keeping out

    News OVER eight months more than 200 people banned from Gladstone venues have been sent home after being caught by ID scanners, a report has found.

    Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    premium_icon Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    Health Cr Goodluck seeks changes to Gladstone Hospital

    Alleged prison escapee's long list of charges revealed

    premium_icon Alleged prison escapee's long list of charges revealed

    News Tiaaleaiga is expected to appear in court on August 19.

    'Heartbreaking and heartwarming': the hay bail out

    premium_icon 'Heartbreaking and heartwarming': the hay bail out

    Community Business inundated with requests for hay.