CHO responds to Governor calls

Jeannette Young has responded to calls for her to become Queensland's next Governor by saying her focus is on rolling out coronavirus vaccine next year.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner tweeted at the weekend that the state's Chief Health Officer, who has been widely celebrated for her handling of the pandemic, would be an "exceptional candidate" for the position.

"She's respected across the State and is a truly exceptional leader," Mr Schrinner wrote.

"And I'm saying this despite recently coming out of 2 weeks of CHO-directed self-isolation!"

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

Mr Schrinner spent 14 days in mandatory quarantine after returning from a business meeting in Adelaide, which was declared a virus hotspot following an outbreak last month.

Paul de Jersey's term as Governor ends in July next year, with much speculation Dr Young, who has served as Queensland's Chief Health Officer for 15 years, will be asked to step into the vice-regal role.

"The current governor has done a fantastic job, but I understand his term is coming to an end and I would support Dr Young as a candidate," Mr Schrinner said in a statement to The Courier-Mail.

"Her leadership during the global coronavirus pandemic has put Queensland in a great position and while people may not have agreed with every decision she has made, that's what leadership is about.

"Dr Young certainly has my respect and I believe this is also felt by many Queenslanders."

When asked about the speculation Dr Young could become the next Governor, she said: "I have a job at the moment and I'm focused on that job.

"The next part of it is to get everyone vaccinated. I've started that work and I've started those meetings and that's what I'm doing."

A spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the State Government would consider the appointment of the next Governor "at the appropriate time".

Queensland yesterday recorded three new cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1215.

All cases were detected in hotel quarantine.

Queensland has 16 active cases. All are being cared for in hospital.

The state's borders are due to reopen to people arriving from Adelaide at 1am on Saturday as long as no more cases of community transmission, which cannot be traced to a known infection, are recorded beforehand.

