Chloe Sheppard wrote to her mum Kelly about school yard bullies.
News

Chloe's heartbreaking letter to mum stops bullies

Hannah Sbeghen
by
11th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

LITTLE Chloe Sheppard's secret letter to her mum has given her the voice she needed to stand up to her schoolyard bullies.

Tannum Sands mum Kelly Anne Sheppard was left heartbroken when she received a hand-written letter from her nine-year-old daughter about the tormentors.

The mother of six said she had no idea what was going on with Chloe until last Thursday night when it all came out.

"I'm the kid who gets stared at, teased and bullied... you get to make me upset everyday. Please take a stand and do something about it mum," Chloe's letter reads.

"Home makes me feel safe."

Gladstone mother Kelly Anne was shocked to receive a letter from her daughter.
Mrs Sheppard said she took the letter to Chloe's school, Tannum Sands State School, the next morning and confronted the principal.

"My heart broke into pieces as soon as I read it and I was upset I couldn't do anything about it right then and there," she said.

"The school was just as shocked as I was and they arranged a guidance counsellor pretty quickly."

Mrs Sheppard said she also showed the letter to her family.

"My family basically just said it was a clear cry for help," she said.

 

Chloe Sheppard wrote to her mum Kelly about school yard bullies.
"Chloe has never written me a letter before and she's not like her siblings, she's a bit more quiet so I took it quite seriously."

Mrs Sheppard said the letter exposed that the bullying had been going on for weeks, but Chloe had been quiet about it.

"It explained a lot why Chloe was coming home angry and upset from school a lot and she would never tell us what was wrong," she said.

"Everyone afternoon was a war at home with yelling and screaming; she was taking her anger out on me."

 

Chloe Sheppard wrote to her mum Kelly about school yard bullies.
The letter has taken Chloe a step closer to solving the bullying problem.

The Year 4 student is now talking more openly about the bullying with a guidance counsellor.

"I read tonnes of books but I hate writing," she said.

"I'm glad I wrote this letter to Mum."

 

Chloe Sheppard wrote to her mum Kelly about school yard bullies.
Mrs Sheppard said she was not expecting the letter but said it was the key to helping her solve the problem.

"She (Chloe) never communicates her feelings with me," she said. "I liked that she decided to write it down and tell me how she was really feeling.

"I think she is quite pleased that we are able to do something to help her now."

Mrs Sheppard said the school helped resolve the issue and encouraged Chloe to start reporting the bullies.

"I'm thinking of getting her a journal for her birthday," she said.

