Chitty cast pops up to entertain Stockland

SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Sophie, 4, and Charlie Sands, 8, (second and third from the front) were supprised when some of the cast from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang gave them tickets to see the show.

SUNDAY shoppers got quite the surprise with some enthusiastic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast members' pop-up appearance.

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre sales and marketing officer Dee Dalton said organisers wanted to put smiles on faces by giving out double passes to the musical to passers-by.

"It's a nice surprise and delight for someone on a Sunday morning,” she said.

Sophia Ross and Abby Davies will play Jemima Potts alongside co-stars William Patrick and Kayden Bradford who play Jeremy Potts.

All four of the children said they were excited to sing and perform on stage and the highlight was being able to fly in the car across the stage.

About 20 cast members performed snippets of the songs we can expect in coming weeks when the community musical takes to the stage from June 15 at GECC.