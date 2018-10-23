Chiropractor's change for good

KEEP MOVING: Chiropractor John Owen decided to live in Australia after a stint working at Biloela and now calls Gladstone home.

KEEP MOVING: Chiropractor John Owen decided to live in Australia after a stint working at Biloela and now calls Gladstone home. Mike Richards GLA221018CHRO

JOHN OWEN, the owner of CQ Chiropractic said a visit to a chiropractor at the age of ten was major turning point in his life and his family's.

"I had a sore back as a kid,” he said.

"It was so uncomfortable I couldn't sit still and pay attention at school.

"As a result, my grades were near the bottom of the class.”

His family initially brushed his complaints off as growing pains, but eventually started seeking medical advice.

"They took me to doctors, physiotherapists and orthopaedic doctors,” Mr Owen said.

"They were spending a lot of money they didn't have trying to figure out what was wrong with me.”

A family friend told his parents of their experience after a visit to a chiropractor.

"My parents were fairly sceptical but thought they'd try it,” Mr Owen said.

It was a turning point for the entire family.

"I'd never felt so good, it was instant relief from pain,” he said.

"I remember walking out after that first treatment and telling my parents, 'That's what I'm going to do when I grow up'.

"I was 10 years-old at the time.”

When the rest of the family saw the results of Mr Owen's treatment they were impressed.

"From that summer on, I was able sit still in school and soon my grades were consistently at the top of the class,” he said.

"When my uncle saw how much of a difference it had made to my life he decided to become a chiropractor and my cousin followed him into the profession as well.”

Mr Owen continued to get treatment from Dr Rod Hancock who fostered his goal of becoming a chiropractor.

"We're still good friends to this day,” he said.

In 1989, at the age of 24, Mr Owen visited Australia.

"I came over on a one year working vacation and asked to work rurally as a chiropractor, somewhere near the beach,” he said.

"They sent me to Biloela and I loved it so much I applied to stay in Australia.”

By 2003 Mr Owen was married with three children and looking for a fresh challenge.

"I was thinking about moving to Tasmania,” he said.

"But there was a chiropractor in Gladstone who, for family reasons, was unable to practice full time so I reached out to help him as a friend to keep his doors open.

"I've been here ever since, this town has been very good to me.”

Mr Owen said he's seen a lot of changes in Gladstone and to the profession since.

"There's a lot more equipment and education today,” he said.

"People are more accepting and a lot of patients who wouldn't traditionally visit a chiropractor are coming in now.”

He added that best thing people can do for spinal health is to move.

"Keep moving with simple stretching and walking,” he said.

"And avoid sleeping on your stomach.”

Mr Owen said he feels very blessed.

"This month is the thirty-first year of being out of school, and if I had my time over I would choose this profession again,” he said.

"I've never had a day when I didn't want to come to work.

"That chance meeting with a chiropractor when I was a boy changed my life.”