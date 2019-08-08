Chiropractor selected in top 10 for national awards

CLICKS INTO PLACE: Dr Alison Young from Innate Chiropractic Gladstone has been selected as a finalist in the Wellness and Wellbeing category for the AusMumpreneur Awards 2019

CLICKS INTO PLACE: Dr Alison Young from Innate Chiropractic Gladstone has been selected as a finalist in the Wellness and Wellbeing category for the AusMumpreneur Awards 2019 Jessica Perkins

A GLADSTONE Chiropractor has been selected as one of 10 finalists in the Wellness and Wellbeing category in this year's AusMumpreneur Awards.

Dr Alison Young of Innate Chiropractic Gladstone said she was excited to be selected as a finalist.

"Being selected as a finalist means so much to me because it's an acknowledgement of the hard work that I have put in to grow the business locally,” Dr Young said.

Dr Young has been a chiropractor for 17 years and said she knew from the age of 15 that that was what she wanted to do with her life.

"I never wanted to do anything else,” she said.

The AusMumpreneur awards recognise women who juggle motherhood and business.

Dr Young will head to Melbourne next month to be interviewed by a panel of judges.

"I'm looking forward to learning from other mumpreneurs as well when we all get together, it's a really exciting time,” she said.

"This is nice because it's outside of our profession, so it's recognition for the work within the business versus my work just as a chiropractor.”

Dr Young said recently she took the time to do a "time study” which helped her figure out where her time was being spent during her week, between being a mother and running a business.

"It helped me realise where I could focus - when I'm with the kids how I can 100 per cent focus on that but then when I'm with work I can 100 per cent focus on that,” she said.

To those thinking about starting their own business Dr Young said she would tell them to ensure they had a great support network around them.

"Having a business that you are passionate about and that meets the values that you hold for your own family helps the work/life balance to be worth it in the long run,” she said.

The award winners for each category in this year's AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced on September 6.