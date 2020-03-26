Menu
Anna Munroe at Boy Espresso Bar where she set up a tab for healthcare workers to get a free coffee
News

Chipping in to help our health workers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Mar 2020 1:10 PM
WITH the backing of Boy Espresso Bar and the community, one resident has set up a tab to help keep health workers caffeinated during these busy times.

Anna Munroe said she had been trying to find a way to support Gladstone’s health community and keep them running while maintaining social distancing.

“I figured that coffee was a good way to go and they’re going to be working throughout this time of uncertainty,” Ms Munroe said.

The fund is for registered nurses, doctors and ambulance personnel to head down to Boy Espresso and claim coffee, with their professional ID.

Ms Munroe put a post on Gladstone Classifieds on Facebook announcing the fund, and has received a lot of support. Boy Espresso Bar also shared the post to its page.

This lovely lady had a very thoughtful idea to start a coffee tab for all RN's, Doctors and Ambos who we are so lucky to...

Posted by Boy Espresso Bar on Monday, 23 March 2020

“I’ve had heaps of people donate into the coffee fund as well and quite a lot of health workers are coming in to use it,” she said.

“That’s really exciting to know the community is supporting them and we should support them.”

She said it was important to support the people who were “going to be there for us when we need them”.

Anna Munroe and Zoe at Boy Espresso Bar where Anna set up a tab for healthcare workers to get a free coffee, March 26, 2020
boy espresso bar community support coronavirusgladstone
Gladstone Observer

