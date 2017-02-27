Loaded Chinese investors excited over Heron Island deal

CONFIDENCE in Gladstone's tourism industry is growing as the new owners of our slice of paradise Heron Island Resort, meet with locals.

On Friday Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited met with Aldesta Property Group, the new owners of the multi-million dollar Heron Island Resort.

GAPDL chief Darryl Branthwaite said he met with the Chinese owners of Aldesta Property Group to discuss the long-term future of the resort.

"They regard (Heron Island) as a really lovely place," Mr Branthwaite said.

"They indicated to us they were looking forward to long and successful business dealings."

He said the Chinese family, who own the Canada-based company, were "really lovely"

The resort was sold after 16 months on the market for an undisclosed figure.

It's hoped the deal will reinvigorate the island resort, which lures international visitors to Gladstone and the Southern Great Barrier Reef every year.

The resort was put on the market in September 2015 by Sydney-based real estate company JJL Hotels and Hospitality.

"They still have a lot to sort out ... Down the track they are looking at making some improvements (to the resort)," Mr Branthwaite said.

"They want it to be a success and to get involved with the locals and people from across central Queensland."

While it hasn't been confirmed how much it was sold for, Delaware North executive director Greg Magi told The Observer they were happy with the deal.

Back in 2004 Delaware North purchased the resort for more than $42 million.

The Heron Island Resort purchase is the first Australian foray for Aldesta, which has most of its resorts in British Columbia.

The buy includes resort experiences like the resort's glass bottom boat and diving and snorkelling tours.

Mr Branthwaite said he was not told what the company purchased the resort for.